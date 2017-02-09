Tamara Ecclestone has shared a photo of her breastfeeding her two-year-old daughter Sophia to prove it’s not something women should feel the need to hide.

The 32-year-old posted the Instagram snap of her sitting in her daughter’s room, while Sophia was sat next to her nursing.

“Thank you @ivetteivens for capturing this beautiful moment - this is by far my favourite photograph - but mainly thank you for spreading this message,” she wrote.

“Breastfeeding is a powerful demonstration of love and nurturing yet it has become so normal to hide. I want to take that normal and toss it.”