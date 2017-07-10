A government review into practices in the so-called ‘gig economy’ could see tougher measures to prevent the exploitation of workers, reports suggest. Matthew Taylor, the author of a report commissioned by Theresa May last year into issues raised by those working ‘gig’-style jobs, said there was “clearly an issue with fairness” under current rules. “We have travelled all round the country, and it has seemed to us that there has been an attempt by some firms to transfer all the risk onto the shoulders of the most vulnerable workers.

“There is clearly an issue with fairness, and we can encourage employers to offer their workers more security,” Taylor told The Sun. Around one million Britons are believed to be employed in the 'gig economy', which is typified by short-term, piecemeal work. Many of those working for firms like Uber and City Sprint are classed as self-employed and not subject to traditional employment rules governing pay, sickness or holiday leave. The Taylor review is believed to propose: An ‘opt-in’ system which predicts ‘real time’ earnings potential and warns people if they risk being paid below the minimum wage - while removing the right to redress;

Employees be given the right to request fixed hours or permanent contracts - and the number of such requests to be publicly available;

Sick pay should be given to casual workers as an accrued right;

All casual workers should be given a copy of their working rights in clear English One simple idea Current and former riders for takeaway food app Deliveroo said they would welcome the ‘opt-in’ system which would allow them to see potential low earnings in advance - even if it prevented them from challenging it later. One former Deliveroo rider, Astin Maltby, told HuffPost UK that he “quite often” earned less than the minimum wage when he worked for the firm. “When the Gateshead zone opened, it was really quiet. You’d go all day without an order. You would be paid £6.25 to just sit there and do nothing,” he said.

The 20-year-old, who had been working for the firm for 13 months before leaving in April, added: “In the quieter zones like Gateshead initially because of the lack of orders people were just getting paid £6.25 to just sit there, and maybe pick up one or two orders at £1 or £2 a drop, each day.” Responding to the proposed ‘opt-in’ feature for work that may pay less than the minimum wage, Maltby said: “I would like to see the amount I was likely to earn realistically. That would be a good idea.” Maltby is one of a number of Deliveroo riders challenging the firm in court over their former employment status. He said friends still working for the firm were unhappy. “I’ve got friends who are still at Deliveroo who are looking for other jobs because the shifts they are applying for aren’t coming through. They won’t be getting more than 25 hours a week,” he added.

