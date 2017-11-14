Man Who Left Rude Note On Ambulance Blocking His Drive Admits ‘What I Did Was Monstrous’

A neighbour who left an angry note on an ambulance which was treating a critical patient who later died, has described his own actions as “monstrous”. Hassan Shabbir, 27, said his behaviour was “appalling” and that he was “disgusted with himself” after he penned the note and stuck it to the ambulance’s windscreen. It read: “You may be saving lives, but don’t park your van in a stupid place and block my drive.”

Tasha Starkey Paramedics in Birmingham were shocked to find the angry note on their windscreen

The ambulance had been forced to double park outside a drugs rehabilitation centre as it had no other option as paramedics battled for an hour-and-a-half to save the patient. But the 42-year-old resident passed away after being rushed to hospital with massive internal bleeding. Speaking on Monday after returning from his job as a teaching assistant at St Saviour’s Primary School in Birmingham, Shabbir apologised for his actions. He said: “What I did was monstrous, but I am not a monster. There is no justification for what I did. I am deeply ashamed at my actions, even before I found out the poor man had died.

“Now I know that, it makes it even worse and my heart goes out to his family. I feel truly sorry and I completely regret what I did.” Shabbir, who lives three doors down from Livingstone House where the ambulance had parked, claimed he waited patiently behind the ambulance for 20 minutes before losing his temper and writing the note. He said he was coming home to switch cars and go to an appointment on Friday and that previous issues with parking on the street had angered him. He said: “I was coming home from work and had to go to an appointment in a different car. There was another guy waiting to come out of the drive but we were both blocked by the ambulance for 20 minutes. “I just snapped and had a rush of blood to the head. I scribbled the note, rushed out and put it on the windscreen. There is no excuse for what I did. It was very bad.

Crew alerted an extremely poorly patient to hospital... minimal on scene time, arrived at hospital to find this note... this patient was TIME-CRITCAL. 😡😡😡 @OFFICIALWMAS pic.twitter.com/uGGAC2TUpI — Tasha Starkey (@WMASTStarkey) November 10, 2017