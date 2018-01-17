Tearful NHS Workers Reveal Struggles In New Labour Party Political Broadcast

Tearful NHS workers tell of the struggles they face every day in Labour’s first party political broadcast of 2018.

A variety of health service staff, from GPs and clinicians to ambulance drivers and nurses, talk about the impact of cuts, staff shortages, increased waiting times and cancelled operations in the short film, which aired for the first time on Wednesday evening.

Paramedic Dave tells of seeing critically ill patients lose their lives due to the delayed arrival of medical help.

“I’ve had people die waiting for am ambulance where I have felt if we had got them to hospital, they would have survived,” he said.

The broadcast, which does not feature any politicians, includes stories from student nurses facing debt issues due to scrapped bursaries, a chef who says her colleagues have to visit foodbanks because they do not earn enough to support themselves and a nurse who is considering leaving the profession she “loves”.