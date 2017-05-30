Apple’s astonishing rise looked almost inevitable when you consider products like the iPhone and iPod.

They both represented meteoric changes in the way we interacted with technology moving from the keyboard and mouse to the touchscreen and click wheel.

Personal computing was suddenly portable, easy to use, admittedly expensive but above all, it was really cool.

To find out how Apple went from a garage to a giant UFO that can hold 12,000 people Tech Hunters’ Julia Hardy explores the early days of Apple.