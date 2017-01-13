Anyone who has applied to the UK’s top universities knows how gruelling the process can be - and how crushing it is if you are turned down.

But when Claudia Vulliamy received a rejection letter from Oxford University this week, the 18-year-old turned it into an incredible piece of art - and inspired thousands of people online.

Since Claudia’s mum Louise Saunders posted a photo of the work on Twitter yesterday, it has been shared more than 23,000 times, while a further 71,000 people have liked the image.

Yesterday, my daughter learned that she hadn't got into Oxford. By the time I got in from work, she'd made this from her rejection letter pic.twitter.com/KCInrTA1OO — Louisa Saunders (@louisa_saunders) January 12, 2017

A keen artist, Claudia decided to put a positive spin on the situation by turning it into an abstract art piece.

“Obviously it’s a bit disappointing to be rejected,” Claudia, who applied to study Classics, said.

“But it’s rare to get a personal letter from Oxford and it seemed quite monumental.”

Louisa Saunders Claudia now has plans to study Classics at Durham University

Hundreds of people have commented on the post, sharing their admiration for Claudia’s artwork and attitude:

@GailThornton @louisa_saunders The key to greatness is learning to handle rejection - never seen anyone handle it better! — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) January 12, 2017

@louisa_saunders But, in any case, this is a sensitive but strong and creative daughter you have. I will show her as a model to my daughter. — Héléna Patrikiou (@helenapatrikiou) January 13, 2017

@louisa_saunders She doesn't need a place at Oxford, she needs her own gallery exhibition. — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) January 13, 2017

“I wouldn’t have thought that not getting into Oxford would make such an exciting week for me,” Claudia added.

“It’s so nice to hear what people have been saying about it, especially considering how brutal social media can sometimes be.”

The teen has even received offers online to buy the creation - but her mum has said the piece will definitely be hung in the family home.

Claudia now plans to study at Durham University, where she has been offered a place.

To see more of the teen’s work, visit her Instagram page.