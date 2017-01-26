A teenage moped rider has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after crashing into a policeman who had asked him to stop.
The Met said the uniformed officer was struck on Balls Pond Road, in north London, by a moped that was being driven “erratically” around 4.15pm on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old policeman signalled for the rider to stop but was ignored, police said.
“The moped was then in collision with the officer, knocking him to the ground,” a police statement reads.
After coming off his moped the rider was detained by another officer at the scene.
Police later arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder, taking and driving away, and possession of a class B drug.
He remains in custody at a north London police station.
Police later determined the moped involved had been reported stolen or lost.
The struck officer suffered leg injuries and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged, police said.
Witnesses have told how the injured officer tried to stop the moped rider before he was struck.
Peter Nguyen, who manages Balls Pond Road restaurant Salvation in Noodles, told the Evening Standard: “We were preparing for Chinese New Year when we saw a policeman try to stop a guy on a bike.
“The guy on the moped then smacked the police officer and tried to drive off.
“He got about 15 to 20 feet down the road before the police car stopped him again and pulled him over.”
Nguyen described the incident as “quite scary”.
Detective Sergeant Jean-Pascal Barbe of Islington Police said: “This shows the dangers that officers face on a daily basis as they go about their work of keeping the people of London safe.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call Islington Police via 101 or @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111