A teenage moped rider has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after crashing into a policeman who had asked him to stop.

The Met said the uniformed officer was struck on Balls Pond Road, in north London, by a moped that was being driven “erratically” around 4.15pm on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old policeman signalled for the rider to stop but was ignored, police said.

“The moped was then in collision with the officer, knocking him to the ground,” a police statement reads.

After coming off his moped the rider was detained by another officer at the scene.