    Teenager Admits Causing Deaths Of 5 In Leeds Crash

    'It was just a lump of metal that was not recognisable as a car.'

    13/12/2017 11:05 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    A 15-year-old boy has admitted causing the deaths of five people who were killed when the stolen car they were in hit a tree in Leeds last month.

    Three children and two adults lost their lives when the Renault Clio crashed on Stonegate Road, in the Meanwood area of Leeds.

    Brothers Ellis and Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, aged 12 and 14; Darnell Harte, 15, Anthony Armour, and Robbie Meerun, both 24, all died.

    People hug at the scene of the crash after leaving floral tributes 

    One witness said: “It was just a lump of metal that was not recognisable as a car.”

    The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Leeds Crown Court by video link on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to five counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

    He was remanded in custody for reports to be prepared ahead of sentencing, due to take place on 26 January.

    An inquest into the deaths was opened and adjourned on Monday at Wakefield Coroner’s Court. 

    Darnell Harte, 15
    Anthoney Armour, 24
    Robbie Meerun, 24 
