Teenager Admits Causing Deaths Of 5 In Leeds Crash

A 15-year-old boy has admitted causing the deaths of five people who were killed when the stolen car they were in hit a tree in Leeds last month.

Three children and two adults lost their lives when the Renault Clio crashed on Stonegate Road, in the Meanwood area of Leeds.

Brothers Ellis and Elliott Thornton-Kimmitt, aged 12 and 14; Darnell Harte, 15, Anthony Armour, and Robbie Meerun, both 24, all died.