Christmas lovers have been sharing their messages of sharing and inclusion after a festive Tesco ad featuring a Muslim family sparked a racist backlash.

Some customers threatened to boycott the supermarket after noticing that its Christmas included scenes of a Muslim family exchanging gifts, while others called it “very wrong”.

In response, fans of the “Everyone’s Welcome” ad have taken to social media to explain why its “wonderful to share the day with everyone,” regardless of their faith.

One man explained how his family celebrates Christmas each year with their Muslim friends.