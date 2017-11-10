Christmas lovers have been sharing their messages of sharing and inclusion after a festive Tesco ad featuring a Muslim family sparked a racist backlash.
Some customers threatened to boycott the supermarket after noticing that its Christmas included scenes of a Muslim family exchanging gifts, while others called it “very wrong”.
In response, fans of the “Everyone’s Welcome” ad have taken to social media to explain why its “wonderful to share the day with everyone,” regardless of their faith.
One man explained how his family celebrates Christmas each year with their Muslim friends.
“We give our Muslim neighbours’ kids Christmas presents, and they give presents to ours. We share food,” he tweeted.
“They don’t come to church, but then again we don’t go to the mosque when they have us over for Eid.
He added: “Christmas is something everyone can get involved in.”
Many Muslims also wrote about why they enjoy the festive season.
One woman wrote: “I am Muslim and I love Christmas.
“It’s so nice and it’s also cultural. I just love the tastes and smells.”
At the launch of Tesco’s festive campaign, the supermarket’s chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said the ad was intended to “celebrate the many ways we come together at Christmas, and how food sits at the heart of it all”.
“We want our customers to know that however they choose to do Christmas, and no matter what they need, we can help - Everyone’s Welcome at Tesco,” she added.