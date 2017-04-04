Tesla Is Now Worth More Than Ford

Yesterday Tesla became more valuable than Ford, despite never having turned a profit.

The electric vehicle manufacturers’ market value soared 7% at the close of trading, valuing it at $49bn (£38bn), compared to Ford’s $46bn.

It comes after the firm announced a record 25,000 deliveries in the first quarter of 2017, up 70% on last year.

While Ford’s total production dwarfed Tesla’s by 6.65m cars to 76,230 last year, investors are excited about the firm’s future growth potential.