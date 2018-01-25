Tessa Jowell Applauded By Lords For Moving Speech On Cancer Fight

Baroness Tessa Jowell was given a standing ovation in the House of Lords after making a moving speech about her battle with cancer.

The former Labour cabinet minister, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year, led a debate on making vital treatments available to all patients on the NHS and was applauded for more than a minute by Peers across the house.

She spoke movingly about her own life-limiting experience, which began when she suffered two unexpected, violent seizures while on her way to a Sure Start event in East London.

“Two days later, I was told that I had a brain tumour, glioblastoma multiforme, or GBM,” she said.

“A week later the tumour was removed by an outstanding surgeon at the National Hospital in Queen Square. I then had the standard treatment of radio and chemotherapy.

“To put it in context, across the country, GBM strikes less than 3,000 people in England every year. It generally has a very poor prognosis.

“But less than two per cent of cancer research funding in the UK is spent on brain tumours. No vital new drugs have been developed in the last 50 years.

“A major factor in survival is successful surgery. The gold standard is to a dye to identify the tumour. But it is only available in about half of the brain surgery centres in England. It must be extended to all of them.”

In an emotional interview with the BBC’s Today programme earlier this week, Jowell, along with her husband and daughter, called for patients to be allowed to opt for innovative treatments in other countries too in a bid to improve and extend their lives.