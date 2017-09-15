The Apprentice’s 2017 Trailer Is, Well… It’s Quite Something

As you’d expect, the clip features plenty of boardroom suits, flip charts, a mock-up of the famous Bridge Cafe and Lord Alan Sugar delivering his catchphrase, but the rest of it is full of surprises...

A new trailer for the 2017 series of ‘The Apprentice’ has arrived and, we have to admit, it really is quite something.

Yup, that is a woman riding a wrecking ball shaped like Alan’s hand. See what we mean?

The BBC are yet to announce the exact return date for the programme, but it’s expected that it will be back on our screens in October.

It’s also unclear which evening it will air as last year saw the programme move from its Wednesday night slot to a Thursday one.

One thing we do know is that Claude Littner and Karren Brady will return, to be Alan’s eyes and ears as the budding entrepreneurs take on the tasks.

Oh, and we can also probably bank on the two teams picking pretty terrible names for themselves.

Watch the new ‘The Apprentice’ trailer above.