Jade English was one of two candidates to bow out of ‘The Apprentice’ on Wednesday (6 December) night, being fired by Lord Sugar after being brought into the boardroom for the first time.

And while getting to this point in the competition without being in the firing line could be seen as an achievement, Jade admitted that facing the tense situation earlier on in the series could have been beneficial.

“I hadn’t been in the boardroom before so I had to figure that out pretty quickly,” she said. “Practice makes perfect.

“I remember thinking throughout the process, ‘Well this is great, I’ve not had to do these dreadful boardrooms’.