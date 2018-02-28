The ‘beast from the east’ has well and truly arrived and while we normally associated this snowy weather with closed schools and blocked roads there is another casualty: our smartphones.

Unsurprisingly, our gadgets were not built for cold weather. As such a few of you may have started noticing some odd things happening: your phone running out of battery in a matter of hours or even the phone shutting down completely when it still said it had plenty of charge left.

How the cold is killing your smartphone’s battery life

Lithium-ion batteries are in almost every portable gadget from your smartphone to your smartwatch and even your wireless headphones.

All of them will be suffering from the cold. Why? Well lithium-ion batteries create charge through the chemical reaction of moving ions between positive and negative electrodes.

As the temperature drops, it becomes harder for those reactions to take place.