The Burger Apocalypse Is Coming

The Burger Apocalypse may sound like a joke but it’s actually a very real threat. Did you know that cows are the leading cause of deforestation? Or that they are driving other species towards extinction? In this vlog for HuffPost-Apocalypse, Dr Tony Curran discusses the impact that our meat consumption is having on our environment and how it may lead to our demise.

