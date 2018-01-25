All Sections
    • Dr Tony Curran Member of the University of Southampton’s Public Engagement with Research unit
    The Burger Apocalypse Is Coming

    Did you know that cows are the leading cause of deforestation?

    25/01/2018 08:11 GMT | Updated 15 minutes ago
    HuffPost UK

    The Burger Apocalypse may sound like a joke but it’s actually a very real threat. Did you know that cows are the leading cause of deforestation? Or that they are driving other species towards extinction? In this vlog for HuffPost-Apocalypse, Dr Tony Curran discusses the impact that our meat consumption is having on our environment and how it may lead to our demise. 

    You can find out more about Tony and The Burger Apocalypse here

    HuffPost UK Tech has launched HuffPost-Apocalypse, a project that aims to investigate what an apocalypse would mean for humanity, how we can best delay the end of the world, what the world will look like after we’re gone and what the best viable options for survival will be for anyone left. Join in the conversation with #HuffPostApocalypse on Twitter. To read more from the series, visit our dedicated page.

