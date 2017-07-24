‘Strictly’ Star Aljaž Škorjanec And Olympian Jade Jones Had An Absolute Nightmare On ‘The Chase’

They might have nerves of steel on the dancefloor and Taekwondo mat, but ‘Strictly’ star Aljaž Škorjanec and Olympian Jade Jones had a tough time of it on the celebrity edition of ‘The Chase’ at the weekend. The pair were the only celebs to face the Chaser, Shaun Wallace, after singer Paul Young and comedian Arthur Smith failed to make it through to the Final Chase.

ITV Aljaž Škorjanec and Jade Jones

But the wheels soon came off in Aljaž and Jade’s cash-builder round, when they only managed to get five questions correct. It didn’t help that Jade thought London was a country, after being asked which UK country the Disney film ‘Brave’ was set in. Oh dear. At least the gold medalist saw the funny side, later tweeting: “Ima stick to taekwondo.”

Ima stick to taekwondo 😂👌 — Jade Jones MBE (@jadejonestkd) July 23, 2017

Similarly, Aljaž admitted he won’t be giving up the day job, tweeting: “I will definitely keep dancing.... :) thank you for having me @ITVChase.”

I will definitely keep dancing.... :) thank you for having me @ITVChase — Aljaz Skorjanec (@AljazSkorjanec) July 23, 2017

True to form, hardcore fans of the ITV game show, were less than impressed with their performance and made their feelings pretty clear on Twitter…

I think this may possibly be the worst final chase in history. Brave was set in which UK country? London. Give me strength #TheChase — Matt Palfreeman (@iammattpalf) July 23, 2017

'What UK country is the film BRAVE set in?' 'London?' 😂😂😂 I literally feel like 5,000 brain cells have died watching that! #TheChase — CeCe (@_Ce_Ce__) July 23, 2017

#TheChase

If every question was"what do you call the movement of the ball between two footballers"Aljaz and Jade would have scored 25(pass) — Mags (@maggymaypole) July 23, 2017

Tragic performance on the chase celebrity special, can understand Aljaz struggling because he's bloody Slovenian but Jade Jones #TheChase — Hayboob (@Quinny74_x) July 23, 2017

Why did Jade think pass was the answer to every question? 🤔🙄 #TheChase — Chris Doyle (@chris_doyle86) July 23, 2017

Unsurprisingly, they didn’t beat the Chaser, but they did still bag £1000 each for their chosen charities, so all was not lost. Better luck next time guys.