‘Strictly’ Star Aljaž Škorjanec And Olympian Jade Jones Had An Absolute Nightmare On ‘The Chase’

They might have nerves of steel on the dancefloor and Taekwondo mat, but ‘Strictly’ star Aljaž Škorjanec and Olympian Jade Jones had a tough time of it on the celebrity edition of ‘The Chase’ at the weekend.
The pair were the only celebs to face the Chaser, Shaun Wallace, after singer Paul Young and comedian Arthur Smith failed to make it through to the Final Chase.
But the wheels soon came off in Aljaž and Jade’s cash-builder round, when they only managed to get five questions correct.
It didn’t help that Jade thought London was a country, after being asked which UK country the Disney film ‘Brave’ was set in.
Oh dear.
At least the gold medalist saw the funny side, later tweeting: “Ima stick to taekwondo.”
Similarly, Aljaž admitted he won’t be giving up the day job, tweeting: “I will definitely keep dancing.... :) thank you for having me @ITVChase.”
True to form, hardcore fans of the ITV game show, were less than impressed with their performance and made their feelings pretty clear on Twitter…
Unsurprisingly, they didn’t beat the Chaser, but they did still bag £1000 each for their chosen charities, so all was not lost. Better luck next time guys.