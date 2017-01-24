All Sections
    ‘The Chase’ Contestant Shirley Had The BEST Reason For Appearing On The ITV Show

    We ❤️️ Shirley.

    Viewers of ‘The Chase’ have labelled a contestant a “legend” after she revealed the cheeky reason she applied to be on the ITV quiz show.

    Shirley, who appeared on Monday’s programme, admitted she’d entered the show in a bid to win some cash so she could “rent a chap” to join her on her proposed travels.

    ITV
    Oh Shirley.

    When asked by presenter Bradley Walsh what she’d do with her money if she won, she told him: “My husband and I used to travel a lot. We loved travelling and now I’m alone, I find it difficult.

    “So I’m going to rent-a-chap to take along with me, carry my baggage, pour my gin and tonic and perhaps dance with me in the evening.”

    Unsurprisingly, Shirley proved to be an instant hit on Twitter...

    Alas, Shirley’s dream remainsl just that as she failed to beat the Chaser and so didn’t make it to the final round, and the chance to bag herself a share of the money pot.

    Better luck next time Shirley!

