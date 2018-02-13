The Future Of Iraq Relies On Reuniting Divided Communities

This time last year, brave Iraqi troops were fighting one of the most intense urban battles since World War II to liberate the Daesh stronghold of Mosul.

Today, we still see the scars of that battle. The effect on West Mosul has been apocalyptic. Almost every building has sustained damaged and, whilst much of the rubble has been cleared, the streets are still strewn with landmines, improvised explosives and booby-traps.

Rebuilding the city would leave Britain with a multi-billion pound bill. Even if we committed our entire aid budget to the task over several years, we wouldn’t be able to complete the job alone. We are clear that this has to be an international effort.

But rebuilding Iraq is about more than bricks and mortar. It is about kick-starting the economy, bringing broken communities together and giving people the power to get their own lives back on track.

As international leaders meet in Kuwait on Tuesday to throw their support behind the reconstruction of the country, the UK stands firm as a long-term partner to help the Iraqi government confront threats to its security and stability. The Prime Minister made this commitment when she visited Iraq in November.

At the conference I will explain how the UK is playing to its strengths, using our expertise to greatest effect. That means highly targeted humanitarian assistance to help the most vulnerable people. This will make sure the contributions of UK taxpayers have the greatest possible impact and in a way benefits Britain.

We’ve already made up to $1 billion (£720 million) in export finance available every year, for the next ten years, helping British companies deliver big infrastructure projects.

Only last month, we announced a new deal for GE Global Services UK to upgrade and repair wind turbines, giving millions of families across Iraq an electricity supply they can rely on.

We’re also helping to assess the state of the country’s biggest hospitals and brave British experts are working with Iraqis to clear explosives from the area surrounding the main hospital in Mosul – a job so big it has already taken months and work is still ongoing.