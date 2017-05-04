Former ‘Top Gear’ host Richard Hammond has revealed his days of dangerous stunts are behind him, for the sake of his family.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Richard had been knocked unconscious while filming an especially ambitious scene for the second series of his new motoring show, ‘The Grand Tour’.
This came 11 years after his infamous crash on the set of ‘Top Gear’, which saw him almost losing his life after he was involved in a 288mph collision while filming the BBC show.
Richard is now filming the second series of Amazon Prime motoring show, ‘The Grand Tour’, along with former ‘Top Gear’ co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May.Following his most recent injury, Richard has admitted that it’s made him rethink his daredevil tendencies, revealing (via The Mirror): “I’ve a beautiful wife and two beautiful daughters. I’m not going to risk leaving them. Not for their sake, but for mine.”
He added that he was “glad” to have been wearing a helmet when he suffered his most recent accident, joking: “I banged my head, along with everything apart from my left thumb.”
Richard is now filming the second series of Amazon Prime motoring show, ‘The Grand Tour’, along with former ‘Top Gear’ co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May.
The trio signed a three-series deal with the streaming service following Jeremy’s much-publicised exit from the BBC in 2015, after he physically assaulted a producer while filming on location.
Since then, ‘Top Gear’ has been helmed by former ‘Friends’ actor Matt LeBlanc, first alongside Chris Evans and more recently be new co-hosts Rory Reid and Chris Harris.
Matt’s second stint as host recently came to an end, and while the reaction was much more positive than his first outing, viewing figures continue to dwindle.