Former ‘Top Gear’ host Richard Hammond has revealed his days of dangerous stunts are behind him, for the sake of his family.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Richard had been knocked unconscious while filming an especially ambitious scene for the second series of his new motoring show, ‘The Grand Tour’.

This came 11 years after his infamous crash on the set of ‘Top Gear’, which saw him almost losing his life after he was involved in a 288mph collision while filming the BBC show.