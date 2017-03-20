Richard Hammond was knocked unconscious while filming ‘The Grand Tour’ in Africa, it has been revealed.
The 47-year-old came off a motorbike as he filmed a segment for the Amazon Prime show in a remote part of Mozambique.
The petrolhead almost died in 2006 and suffered serious head injuries when he was involved in a 288mph collision as he filmed ‘Top Gear’.
Speaking about his latest accident, Richard’s ‘Grand Tour’ co-star Jeremy Clarkson told The Sun: “He really did hurt himself quite badly.”
But despite being knocked unconscious, the star didn’t go to hospital, and he has since confirmed that he is fine, apart from a lot of bruising.
Clarkson added: “We don’t do hospitals.”
A show source told the newspaper that Richard was relatively lucky, as they were filming miles away from the nearest hospital.
“Richard was travelling quite fast when he came off. It caused instant horror on set,” the source revealed.
“There was a lot of concern. If his injuries had been serious it wouldn’t have been easy to get medical attention.
Jeremy Clarkson and James May both rushed to dad-of-two Richard’s side following the accident.
The source added: “The lads are known for having a laugh on set but Richard’s previous accident is fresh in their minds. They were all shaken by the latest incident.
“But now they know Richard is fine they are back to jokes and banter.”
The accident is expected to feature in the second series of ‘The Grand Tour’ later this year.
Following his 2006 smash, Richard was in a coma for two weeks.
The tyre on the jet-powered car he was piloting blew as he tried to set a land speed record at RAF Elvington near York.
He later revealed he suffered from depression, paranoia and memory loss as a result of the brain damage that the accident caused.