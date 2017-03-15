It seems time may not be up for ‘The Halcyon’ after all, following the news that ITV has not recommissioned the show for a second series.
Last week, viewers of the hotel-based period drama were upset to discover that it wouldn’t be back for another run, after it lost two million viewers over the eight weeks it was on the air.
However, producer Chris Croucher has now admitted it could still be thrown a lifeline yet, though time is running out for Left Bank, the production company behind ‘The Halcyon’, if they want to shop it elsewhere.
Chris told Radio Times: “Andy Harries, [CEO] at Left Bank hopes that there might be somewhere else that we could go. Nothing is confirmed at the moment. I believe he is trying.
“It’s difficult with timeframes, because actually our option period on the actors is about to run out, and we have our beautiful hotel standing in West London, and every week that’s costing us and that adds up.
“So I think a decision would need to be made very quickly.”
After ITV confirmed that ‘The Halcyon’ wouldn’t be back this year, we asked HuffPost UK readers whether they thought it had been cut short too soon, with an impressive 74% of you claiming you’d like to see it return for a second series.
In a statement explaining their decision, ITV said: “ITV regularly considers the range of dramas we commission to ensure the right balance and range together with the best mix of returning series and new dramas.
“It does mean on occasions we have to take tough decisions, and not all drama can be recommissioned. We are really pleased so many people enjoyed ‘The Halcyon’ and we are proud of what the series achieved.”