It seems time may not be up for ‘The Halcyon’ after all, following the news that ITV has not recommissioned the show for a second series.

Last week, viewers of the hotel-based period drama were upset to discover that it wouldn’t be back for another run, after it lost two million viewers over the eight weeks it was on the air.

However, producer Chris Croucher has now admitted it could still be thrown a lifeline yet, though time is running out for Left Bank, the production company behind ‘The Halcyon’, if they want to shop it elsewhere.