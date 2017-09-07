An illustrator and cat owner has been sharing evidence of what he believes is paranormal activity within his apartment.

Adam Ellis began live-tweeting some unusual occurrences in his flat at the beginning of August.

He began with a Twitter thread suggesting his apartment was “haunted by the ghost of a dead child” because he kept having dreams about him. The internet found it fascinating, and ended up retweeting the thread more than 50,000 times.

He has since shared footage of his cats acting bizarrely in the middle of the night - and he’s either a video-editing whizz kid or he should probably find a new apartment, pronto.

The story begins back in August, when Ellis had some creepy dreams (you can read more about those, here). He also shared photos of his cats congregating by his bedroom door at midnight each night, which he found slightly odd.

For the past 4 nights, my cats gather at the front door at exactly midnight & just stare at it, almost like something is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Y8nnVLv6b4 — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

When I opened the door and turned on the hall light, nothing was there, but my cats seemed unnerved. Bushy tails, etc. — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

Update: for the sixth night in a row, my cat has walked over to the door promptly at midnight and stared at it. pic.twitter.com/97oSBLfOIw — ˗ˏˋ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ᴇʟʟɪs ˊˎ˗‏ (@moby_dickhead) August 9, 2017

On 6 September, Ellis shared more footage of his cats acting bizarrely in the middle of the night.

In one of the clips, a green jar appears to move, unaided, across his coffee table.

It's happening again. (thread) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

I've been leaving the nanny cam on 24/7. It records every time there's movement or sound, as you know. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

I was going over the feed from this weekend, and noticed some weird stuff. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

But then, after a few moments, Maxwell freaks out and jumps over something invisible. pic.twitter.com/DIl1O34vPY — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

I don't think it was a bug or anything. Maxwell doesn't react like that with bugs. He just eats them. Something spooked him. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

What's more, I almost never get bugs. I've seen maybe 3 in all the years I've lived here. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

Anyway, the next night, the camera recorded a couple more strange videos. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

Specifically, it recorded Maxwell doing this on and off for hours. pic.twitter.com/bTUKy64d5g — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

He'd sit up on his hind legs and peer around the room, as if looking for something (or looking at something?) — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

This is odd behavior for him, and I can't come up with an explanation for it. Especially because of the next video. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

Here's the final video the camera recorded that night. pic.twitter.com/wZjZr9hgWA — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

I suppose there's a chance it was a fly, but I honestly never get flies. So that seems unlikely. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

I just can't shake the feeling that something has made its way into the apartment. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

It's odd behavior from Maxwell, in any event. Things feel off this week. I can't explain it. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017

We’d like to think Maxwell was just swiping a fly.

Regardless of whether Ellis’ story is real or not, Twitter users have become utterly engrossed with it. In fact, a lot of people have turned on notifications so they get regular updates.

