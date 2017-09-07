An illustrator and cat owner has been sharing evidence of what he believes is paranormal activity within his apartment.
Adam Ellis began live-tweeting some unusual occurrences in his flat at the beginning of August.
He began with a Twitter thread suggesting his apartment was “haunted by the ghost of a dead child” because he kept having dreams about him. The internet found it fascinating, and ended up retweeting the thread more than 50,000 times.
He has since shared footage of his cats acting bizarrely in the middle of the night - and he’s either a video-editing whizz kid or he should probably find a new apartment, pronto.
The story begins back in August, when Ellis had some creepy dreams (you can read more about those, here). He also shared photos of his cats congregating by his bedroom door at midnight each night, which he found slightly odd.
On 6 September, Ellis shared more footage of his cats acting bizarrely in the middle of the night.
In one of the clips, a green jar appears to move, unaided, across his coffee table.
*Hides under duvet*
We’d like to think Maxwell was just swiping a fly.
Regardless of whether Ellis’ story is real or not, Twitter users have become utterly engrossed with it. In fact, a lot of people have turned on notifications so they get regular updates.
So. Intense.