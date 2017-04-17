Caprice Bourret has opened up about the reason she was forced to pull out of ‘The Jump’ earlier this year, revealing she’s since undergone surgery for a brain tumour.
Back in February, it was announced that Caprice had pulled out of the notoriously dangerous Channel 4 reality series, though the reason for her departure was not shared at the time.
The former model and businesswoman has now shared her side of the story, telling Hello! magazine about the brain surgery experience which she says “saved her life”.
She revealed that producers on ‘The Jump’ urged her to seek help from their medics when she complained to them of repeated headaches, as well as blurred vision.
Upon learning that she had a brain tumour “the size of a thumb”, she said: “I was diagnosed with a brain tumour. I found out while I was competing in the show and boy, was it more horrific than any of the challenges.
“My first thought was for my two little boys. I’m their rock and keep my family together. It was the scariest moment I’d ever experienced.”
Caprice was one of three stars who pulled out of ‘The Jump’ over the course of the most recent series, with rugby player Gareth Thomas and Olympic cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins both suffering injuries while training for the winter sports-based show.
Model Vogue Williams also signed up, but was forced to cancel her appearance when she also suffered a leg injury, and was eventually replaced by Amy Willerton prior to the series’ launch.
Vogue has since expressed interest in taking part in next year’s series of ‘The Jump’, even claiming she’d “already signed up” for the 2018 run.
