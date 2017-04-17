Caprice Bourret has opened up about the reason she was forced to pull out of ‘The Jump’ earlier this year, revealing she’s since undergone surgery for a brain tumour.

Back in February, it was announced that Caprice had pulled out of the notoriously dangerous Channel 4 reality series, though the reason for her departure was not shared at the time.

The former model and businesswoman has now shared her side of the story, telling Hello! magazine about the brain surgery experience which she says “saved her life”.