He said: “And to the guy who did this, here’s what you achieved this week.

“You killed four people, you injured dozens more and when you get to your god, who incidentally is also our god, he’s probably going to have a few issues with that.

“If you’re looking up at us right now - because there’s no fucking way you’re looking down - wondering what effect you had on the people of Great Britain, let me summarise.

“No one is scared, people are resilient, we think you’re an idiot, you’re dead and even your god thinks you’re a dick.”