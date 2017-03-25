The Last Leg has responded to the week’s tragic events at Westminster in a fashion only it can - brutal, hilarious and searingly honest.
Host Adam Hills addressed the deceased terrorist directly as he laid out just why the attack failed.
He said: “And to the guy who did this, here’s what you achieved this week.
“You killed four people, you injured dozens more and when you get to your god, who incidentally is also our god, he’s probably going to have a few issues with that.
“If you’re looking up at us right now - because there’s no fucking way you’re looking down - wondering what effect you had on the people of Great Britain, let me summarise.
“No one is scared, people are resilient, we think you’re an idiot, you’re dead and even your god thinks you’re a dick.”
Fears Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood was groomed for extremism in prison have heightened after it was claimed he turned to Islam behind bars.
Counter-terrorism officers have spent days piecing together what led the 52-year-old to shed his birth name and later unleash carnage on the capital.
It remains unclear whether the destructive assault which left four dead and scores injured was carried out alone or with support, reports the Press Association.
Hills also spoke to anyone thinking of carrying out a similar attack, saying: “Here’s my message to anyone planning to carry out another attack - I’ve lived in London on and off for fifteen years and I can tell you first hand, this shit never works.
“It never works. London has seen attack after attack after attack, each with the aim of driving us further apart, and you know what happens? Londoners just band together.
“You know what happened yesterday? Strangers talked to each other on the Tube, they smiled at police officers and they were actually kinder to Muslims.
“You’re achieving the opposite of what you want you fucking idiots.”