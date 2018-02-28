While you might struggle to find a 4G connection in some rural parts of the UK, there is one place in our solar system where you’ll soon be guaranteed strong signal: the Moon.

As part of a partnership with German space firm PTScientists, Vodafone have confirmed that they will be creating a state-of-the-art 4G network on the Moon.

The announcement is just one aspect of a larger mission that will see two privately funded rovers land on the former site of Apollo 17.

The two Audi Quattro lunar rovers will use the 4G network to communicate with the base station which in turn will then relay that information back to Earth.