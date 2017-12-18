We’ve waited 12 whole months, but finally it’s acceptable to indulge in our favourite festive pleasure - watching ‘The Muppets Christmas Carol’ on repeat. With Kermit and the gang starring alongside Michael Caine as Scrooge, this 1992 adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel is total classic. As the film also celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, we’re counting the reasons why we love it so. 1. Gonzo and Rizzo, who are obv our favourite Muppet duo, act as the film’s narrators

2. And it’s one of the only Muppet films where they get a big starring role

3. Michael Caine is perfectly cast as the mean-spirited Ebenezer Scrooge

4. He’s pretty darn scary

5. And he is so horrible that Beaker flips him the bird

6. If you don’t believe our character evaluation, just ask this little guy

7. Like, how could you throw something at this cute little ball of fluff?

8. You couldn’t get anyone more perfect to play a miserable pair of ghosts than Statler and Waldorf

9. It contains, without doubt, the best Christmas musical song of all time

10. We’re always amused by Michael Caine’s dancing in ‘It Feels Like Christmas’

11. There’s a host of singing vegetables, because what good film doesn’t feature singing vegetables

12. Not to mention a whole family of of mini Miss Piggys and Kermits to love

13. Bob Cratchit (Kermit) and Tiny Tim’s father-son relationship is actually pretty touching

14. And when the Ghost of Christmases Of Yet To Come tells Scrooge he has died, we always do a little cry

15. But then it turns out he makes a full recovery, and our hearts swell with happiness