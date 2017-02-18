Emma Willis was left looking less than impressed during an interview on ‘The One Show’ on Friday night when host Angela Scanlon interrupted her.
The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ presenter was on the BBC One show to talk about hosting next week’s Brit Awards, but when she was in the middle of chatting, she was cut off by Angela mid-sentence.
After Angela asked Emma what her favourite sweets were, she started to tell a personal story about her grandad.
She told hosts Ore Oduba and Angela: “Well one of my all time favourites – because my grandad always had a jar of them in his house and I would literally eat the whole bowl…”
But before she could finish the sentence, Angela then interjected and said: “We’ll come back to that.”
Cue a look of disbelief on Emma’s face...
The exchange didn’t go down well with viewers of the show, who quickly took to Twitter to air their views…
Last month it was confirmed that Emma will co-host this year’s Brit Awards with Dermot O’Leary after Michael Buble was forced to pull out.
The Canadian singer will no longer be at the ceremony on 22 February as he continues to dedicate all of his time to his three-year-old son Noah, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.
The new hosts said they were delighted to be at the helm of the UK’s biggest music awards bash, but added that their thoughts are with Michael.
Emma said: “Every part of me sends so much love and all the well wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time.
“I’m a huge fan of his and I would have relished watching him present the BRITs. I know everyone involved wants to make the best show possible and I hope we do him proud.”
‘The One Show’ is on BBC One, weekdays at 7pm. This year’s Brit Awards are on Wednesday 22 Feb at 7.30pm on ITV.