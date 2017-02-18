Emma Willis was left looking less than impressed during an interview on ‘The One Show’ on Friday night when host Angela Scanlon interrupted her.

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ presenter was on the BBC One show to talk about hosting next week’s Brit Awards, but when she was in the middle of chatting, she was cut off by Angela mid-sentence.

After Angela asked Emma what her favourite sweets were, she started to tell a personal story about her grandad.