When it comes to Hollywood power trios, there are few that shine as brightly as Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. So naturally, when HuffPost UK got an invitation to attend a press conference to promote their new film ‘The Post’, I jumped at the chance to go and sit for an afternoon basking in the glow of cinema royalty. Here’s everything that went through my head on that fateful Thursday… 1. “The absolute state of me.” Yeah, it wasn’t the most graceful of starts. Sans umbrella, I rocked up to the famous Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair - where the press conference was to take place - absolutely drenched from the rain. My Primark trainers had started letting water in. This was not how I needed to present myself when I inevitably charmed Meryl Streep, became her best friend and talked my way into ‘Mamma Mia! 3: Here We Go Again, Again’. 2. “Claridge’s is... something else.” Don’t get me wrong, this wasn’t my first time going to a posh hotel for a press conference, but this was next level. We’re talking crystal chandeliers, wall-to-floor mirrors, floral displays everywhere, the works. On my way to the French Salon (not to be confused with Audrey’s salon from ‘Coronation Street’, you understand), there was someone around every corner to point me in the right direction. That’s how fancy we’re talking. 3. “We’re dealing with some surprisingly punctual film stars here...” Considering it’s usually a case of the bigger the star, the bigger the wait for them to actually turn up, this Holy Trinity of Hollywood were only 15 minutes behind schedule when they sat down at the long table (‘Notting Hill’ got it pretty right, to be honest), ready for a grilling. Perhaps the emotional weight of their 41 collective Oscar nominations was slowing them down. 4. “Yeah, this photo is really crap…”

HuffPost I am 100% not a professional photographer

I tried, OK? 5. “Tom Hanks is an absolute hoot.” Quite literally! The first thing he said into the microphone was a joke that he was late because he’d been waiting for a flourishing of trumpets to announce Meryl’s arrival, immediately followed by his best impression of a flourishing of trumpets. A refreshingly unselfconscious A-list star. Between that, his jokes about having two-cocktail lunches on set and actual swearing (what would Sheriff Woody say?), it became quickly apparent that Tom Hanks is every bit as lovely as you’d hope, with a little bit extra thrown in. 6. “And so is Meryl Streep, for that matter.” Obviously she’s not going to pack in this acting malarky and pursue a career in stand-up, but we could imagine being the most Oscar-nominated actor in history would go to some people’s heads, but Meryl was actually quite playful, in particular with Tom Hanks, who she would occasionally interrupt to crack jokes and have a bit of fun with. When you think how seriously certain members of the acting glitterati can take themselves, it was nice to see that Meryl likes to have a bit of fun on the job. 7. “We are 10 minutes in, and nobody has dared speak Donald Trump’s name…” Seriously, the man was like Voldemort. No one had any hesitation speaking about him, and his administration (with Steven Spielberg saying he’d have been just as keen to do ‘The Post’ had “a certain election” gone another way, and both stars commenting on how relevant the film is in today’s political climate) but the words “Donald” and “Trump” were not uttered once during the initial Q&A.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock The trio at the film's premiere, the night before the press conference