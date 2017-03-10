The Queen Proves She's Not One For Judging Toddler Tantrums And Theresa May Demos Child Calming Skills

The Queen proved she’s not one for judging parents of toddlers, when a little boy chose to have a strop as she greeted him at the unveiling of a war memorial.

Alfie Lunn, two, was not best pleased when his mother, Corporal Michelle Lunn, 26, stopped him from running around so he could greet the monarch.

He squirmed and kicked, but the Queen was unfazed - as a great-grandmother of seven, she’s bound to have tackled her fair share of toddler tantrums.

Lunn said the Queen was “very understanding”.

“They’re so unpredictable children, we tried our best. He was fine up until a few minutes before the Queen arrived,” she told The Daily Mail.