A new vegan documentary led by an Oscar-winning team is set to smash the stereotypes surrounding both meat-eating and vegan diets.

Executive produced by James Cameron (Titanic, Avatar) and directed by Louis Psihoyos (The Cove), The Game Changers is all about exposing the truth behind the health benefits and drawbacks of a meat-free diet.

James Wilks, winner of The Ultimate Fighter and a special forces trainer, speaks to some of the world’s leading athletes, soldiers and experts about the impact of meat-eating regimes on their health.

Icons such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Olympic silver medalist Dotsie Bausch and professional strongman Patrik Baboumian tell Wilks about their experiences of relying on meat-heavy diets to build muscle, as well as their transition into a vegan lifestyle and how it affects every aspect of their lives.

The documentary has already received high praise after its original screening at Sundance Film Festival. Many a myth about the effects of a vegan diet is expected to be busted, encouraging a change in the outlook of how we view healthy eating and living.

The release date of The Game Changers is yet to be announced.