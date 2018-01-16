The UK Government's Environment Plan - Does It Go Far Enough?

The UK Government launched their new Environment plan last week. In this they outline plans to extend the 5p charge on plastic bags in most shops and to eradicate all avoidable plastic by 2042.

It is certainly positive to have the government clearly accepting that there is a plastic crisis, somewhat forced I suspect by China’s refusal to no longer accept much of our plastic recycling, but this message needs to be much stronger.

The Plastic Bag Levy

Extending the 5p levy on plastic bags in most shops is good news. Creating a culture change takes time and I believe consumers are changing their behaviour to bring their own bags and re-use the bags they pay for. Other countries that introduced this levy before us, including Wales and Ireland, report a sharp reduction in plastic bag usage. We’ve already seen a drop of nine billion bags in use in the UK since the levy was introduced.