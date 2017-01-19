All Sections
    19/01/2017 17:28 GMT | Updated 20/01/2017 17:44 GMT

    The US Military Has Started Testing A Hoverbike For The Frontline

    Just look at it!

    A British hoverbike which started life as a Kickstarter project could one day deliver supplies to troops on the frontline.

    The US Military has contracted Malloy Aeronautics to transform their helicopter-motorbike concept into a flying resupply vehicle.

    Chris Malloy

    The quadcopter was originally designed to be ridden, but the US military wants to use the quadcopter to rapidly deliver resupplies to troops.

    It could deliver packages weighing up to 800 pounds to soldiers in less than 30 minutes, prompting one official to call it “Amazon on the battlefield”.

