A British hoverbike which started life as a Kickstarter project could one day deliver supplies to troops on the frontline.
The US Military has contracted Malloy Aeronautics to transform their helicopter-motorbike concept into a flying resupply vehicle.
The quadcopter was originally designed to be ridden, but the US military wants to use the quadcopter to rapidly deliver resupplies to troops.
It could deliver packages weighing up to 800 pounds to soldiers in less than 30 minutes, prompting one official to call it “Amazon on the battlefield”.