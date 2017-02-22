Although the slogan isn’t explicitly aimed at Trump, the new catchphrase was emblazoned on the august organ’s website and Snapchat Discover stories last week as the furore over the media dominated his astonishing press conference.

Shani George, communications director at the paper, told The Huffington Post US on Wednesday that it was something the long-standing newspaper - which was behind the Watergate scoop - had been discussing internally in terms of its “mission”.

She said: “We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year.”

The Post will roll out the new slogan on its other platforms over the next few weeks, George added.

Many respected the sentiment, but were struck by the dark tone and resemblance to albums from the heavy metal canon.