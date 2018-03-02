The Waugh Zone Friday March 2, 2018

Theresa May’s latest ‘big speech’ on Brexit is set for lunchtime at the Mansion House in the City of London. As she faces the headwinds of Brussels’ own red lines on future trade, it looks like she’s going to tack her boat through the negotiations by trying to please both Leavers and Remainers in her Cabinet, and beyond. Her ‘five tests’ are not in the Gordon Brown style (his were deliberately high bars aimed at stopping us joining the euro) and look more like a rhetorical device than a meaningful checklist for the EU27.

The overnight brief lacked specifics and no one is expecting anything new on Northern Ireland or the customs union conundrums. Instead, we should get some more flesh on the bones of May’s plans to closely align certain sectors with EU rules, with regulators on car manufacture, pharmaceuticals and aviation continuing to play a key role, albeit with some new independent arbitration. Will we get something as substantial as the Lancaster House or Florence speeches? It’s a long speech, so maybe she’ll surprise us.

No.10 hinted to us yesterday that during the two hour Cabinet meeting to sign off the speech, some amendments were made. Later, the Speccie’s James Forsyth (and today the Times’ Francis Elliott and FT’s George Parker) revealed that David Davis and Boris Johnson stepped in to block a proposal to make “binding commitments” to mirror EU rules in some areas. Business Secretary Greg Clark and Chancellor Philip Hammond had raised the idea, only to be opposed by the Brexiteers. There was no ‘showdown’, one source tells me, but rather an agreement to park the issue until later. Which is really what this speech may do too.

What about the EU? Although May posits some kind of hybrid arbitration system rather than pure ECJ jurisdiction, Michel Barnier was firmer than ever yesterday, saying: “In the absence of a common discipline, in the absence of EU law that can override national law, in the absence of common supervision and a common court, there can be no mutual recognition of standards”. Some in the Cabinet think Barnier is overreaching himself and is trying to make the EU27 stand firm. Even ‘good cop’ Donald Tusk sounded distinctly frosty yesterday. However, it may all come down to a balance between complexity and self-interest. Will the EU reject the hassle of sorting a complex new system designed to help the UK out? Or will it deem such a system will ultimately help its firms and consumers too?

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling was the minister on the breakfast sofas and he told Today (not once, but twice) that the PM would set out a “lot of detail about how things will work”. Grayling said on aviation and science it was obvious we would want to continue with EU-led regulatory bodies. He added May’s speech would “recognise it’s not about cherry picking”. Critics will counter that continuing with some EU regulators is the low-hanging fruit here, and the serious stuff is on rules for our financial and other services. Most telling of all will be how honest the PM wants to be with the public. If she were to admit today ‘we can’t have our cake and eat it’, that would show a refreshing honesty for many - on all sides of the debate. We will have a snap HuffPost Verdict out later, plus longer analysis.