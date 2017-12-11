The Waugh Zone Monday December 11, 2017

The weather outside is frightful, but for Theresa May the warmest noises about her premiership in months must be so delightful. Yes, the PM has a packed, Brexit-tastic agenda today as she chairs Cabinet a day early (she’s in Paris tomorrow for climate change talks) and then delivers a Commons statement on her ‘breakfast breakthrough’ deal from Brussels.

And so far, May has managed to pull off the toughest trick of all. Not squaring the circle on Northern Ireland/single market/customs union issues, but persuading all wings of her party that she can deliver what they want. Tory MPs in favour of a cleaner break with the EU felt last Friday’s deal gave them the flexibility they wanted. Yet ex-Remainers who want to stay close to the EU were very happy too. Perhaps that’s why No.10’s overnight snippets of her Commons statement included the line “this is not about a hard or a soft Brexit”. It seems it’s not about either, it’s about both.

The brute fact is that Friday’s 15-page progress check was hugely conditional and provisional, with more trapdoors and get-out clauses than a Hollywood contract. The small print revealed no cash would be paid until the final trade deal was sorted and even the Irish border issue had a new line that gave Stormont a veto. David Davis got into trouble on Marr yesterday for saying the deal was just a ‘statement of intent’ rather than a ‘legally enforceable thing’. Dublin got upset at that insisting it was ‘binding’. No10 weighed in behind DD with the PM reiterating her line that ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’. The Sunday Tel revealed No10 aides had reassured Brexiteers that the line about ‘full alignment’ to EU rules was ‘meaningless’ until a final deal was agreed.

Labour has its own problems after Keir Starmer came up with his ‘easy movement’ line on EU migration on Marr, though it’s possible his position and the Government one end up being closer than many think. The real issue is one of certainty. The City and stock market were pleased on Friday that it at last had a roadmap, with a two-year standstill transition and then a possible Norway-style trade option. Yet Michael Gove’s warning that a future government could revise the deal, and DD’s insistence it was all provisional, prove there’s still plenty left unresolved. That constructive ambiguity has bought May some valuable space politically to calm her warring Tory tribes. You could call it her ‘Brexit-blur uncertainty principle’. But for business, certainty is more prized than a Bitcoin share right now. And if some firms feel this deal is not pinned down or binding, they may vote with their feet.