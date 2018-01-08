The Waugh Zone Monday January 8, 2017

Parliament’s back after the Christmas break and several MPs are waiting for ‘the call’. Whether the call is good news (‘please walk up Downing Street at the scheduled time’) or bad news (‘the Prime Minister is on the line...’), it’s news nevertheless and Westminster will spend the day reporting every coming and going (we will have a liveblog). Politics is a brutal game and those publicly touted as for the sack will feel bruised by No.10, though not enough to go off-piste and foment backbench disquiet. Yet.

When May first drafted her Cabinet in 2016, and updated it in 2017, she made it in her own image: solid, dependable, unshowy ‘doers’ like David Gauke and Greg Clark got big jobs. Yet she failed to promote large numbers of women, a mistake she is set to rectify (though the biggest changes on that will come tomorrow at the minister of state rank that is one-rung below Cabinet). Still, with just six out of 23 full-time Cabinet posts taken up by women, it may seem strange that May is said to be ready to sack two of them in high profile equality roles (Justine Greening is also Minister for Women and Equalities, Andrea Leadsom is in charge of helping draft Parliament’s cross-party sex harassment procedures).

With jobs touted for rising stars James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch and Suella Fernandes, May also wants to make her Government look more like modern Britain in terms of race as well as gender. But it is with Brexit proportionality that many Tories are more preoccupied. Some backbenchers argue the Cabinet and Government fails to reflect the 52-48% Leaver/Remainer split of the country, let alone the much bigger pro-Brexit majority in the party. That’s perhaps why (as the Telegraph reports) she’s thinking of giving Steve Baker a Cabinet-attending post (with or without the unofficial title of ‘Minister for No Deal Brexit’). As gimmicks go, it’s not quite in the same league as inserting the Exit Date into legislation, but it will unnerve Remainer rebels nevertheless.

Some ministers could yet be reprieved, and both Greening and Clark (in suggested in the Mail and Times respectively) could survive in different roles (Patrick McLoughlin and Leadsom get no such lifelines). I’m told that seems to have done for Greening is less her opposition to grammars but more the claims she was less than supportive of the PM more generally at key points last year, not least after the conference debacle. One insider claimed to me that Tory chairman McLoughlin offered his resignation last year but the PM wanted to wait for a wider reshuffle (this is before the serial resignations of Fallon, Patel and Green). While the ultimate responsibility for the disastrous snap election lays squarely with the PM herself, the party is desperate to have a new face in the chairman’s job and Brandon Lewis would prove a popular choice. But will Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who still harbours leadership ambitions according to colleagues, go quietly?

May’s own power and the limits of it are underlined today. Yes, she retains the power of patronage to hire. But when it comes to firing, both Boris Johnson and Philip Hammond have transgressed in the eyes of their critics yet remain ‘unsackable’. Will the public notice any of these changes? Probably not, though if it means changes in domestic policy they may (Robert Peston reports May wants a new Housing Secretary in Cabinet, which would be a copy of Labour’s own shadow structure). Mayism may never exist, but if it does it will be on domestic policy. The big question remains when - or whether - May herself gets ‘the call’: from newly-knighted 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, telling her there are now enough signatures for a leadership challenge. In the meantime, those MPs getting the good news today know that thanks to last year’s election they’re all on probation.