The Waugh Zone Thursday March 8, 2018

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will make a fresh Commons statement on the Salisbury spy poisoning case today, but she’s already been on the breakfast sofas giving key updates. One good bit of news is that the brave policeman who first attended Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was now on the mend. “The policeman is talking and engaging, I am more optimistic for him, but it’s too early to say,” Rudd told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. She told Today he’s no longer in intensive care though his condition remained “serious”.

But the two targets of the attack are still in a “very serious condition”, she added. The Times has a Whitehall source saying Sergei is the one with most exposure to what Rudd confirmed this morning was “a very rare nerve agent”: “The feeling is that he is not going to make it out of this..I think it could be more positive [for Yulia]. They are hopeful that she might be able to pull through.” Newsnight’s Mark Urban said last night the nerve agent was “exotic” and could even be “a synthetic form of snake venom or shellfish toxin”.

Note that Rudd said yesterday it was a time for “cool heads”, a line that sounded like advice for her Cabinet colleague Boris Johnson. On Today, she rejected the Russian embassy’s claim that the Foreign Secretary was “unpredictable” and “inconsistent” (Prince William is boycotting the World Cup it seems, not the England team). “Boris and I are absolutely united on this,” she said. And she signalled a major UK response had been lined up once Russia’s role in the attempted assassination was confirmed: “If we attribute we will have a plan.”

Rudd also warned that when Britain takes “action” “you may not hear about it all”. That sounded like our under-the-radar cyber measures as well as traditional spook work. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told ITV “we have to change the way that we deal with it [Russia] because we can’t be in a situation in these areas of conflict where we are being pushed around by another nation.” Some action we take may of course be in the arena of cyber warfare. General Chris Deverell yesterday warned of the danger Russia posed on that front. And Channel 4 News quoted a Russian exile saying Skripal was still working in cybersecurity, as well as with MI6. Let’s see how much more the Home Secretary says later.