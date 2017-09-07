The Waugh Zone Thursday September 7, 2017

2. LABOUR MOVEMENT

As I pointed out yesterday, there has been a notably restrained response from Labour to the leaked Brexit migrant plans. Jeremy Corbyn opted to duck the issue at PMQs (leaving the SNP to take up the mantle) and it seems that’s mainly because the party is torn over its current stance on EU free movement.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer and his team yesterday had a meeting with more than 30 Labour MPs who are worried about being whipped on the second reading. As well as a hardcore of half a dozen ‘Labour Leavers’, scores more backbenchers in Leave-voting areas fear they will get a kicking if they oppose the bill. And it’s worth mentioning here just how canny the Tories with the title of the legislation. Although it is no longer the ‘Repeal Bill’, calling it the ‘EU Withdrawal Bill’ still makes it sound as though anyone who opposes it is opposing Brexit.

But in an interview with the FT, Starmer sounds more pro-EU than ever before, even suggesting permanently staying in a customs union - even if it precludes non-EU trade deals —“is a viable end option”. And I report today that there’s an even bigger battle ahead at party conference over moves to get Labour to keep EU free movement even after Brexit.

The Labour Campaign for Free Movement has the backing of lots of CLPs and some unions for an emergency motion that would change the party’s manifesto pledge that free movement will end after 2019. Backed by an alliance of left and right, it shares the Diane Abbott view that migrants should not be scapegoated for austerity. And Abbott, not Starmer, is the lead Shadow Minister on this issue. “The biggest row at conference will probably be over free movement, not internal selection rules,” one NEC source tells me. So far, Corbyn is holding the compromise of ‘managed migration’, but let’s see later this month.

The key could be statistics and hard evidence. There is little or no evidence that migrants in and of themselves lead to lower wages. And Vince Cable revealed yesterday that May had “suppressed” nine papers in Coalition that proved migration did not impact on jobs or wages. He’s going to write to the PM to ask for them to be published. “I saw the research as well, the effects were greatest at the bottom end of the pay scale…” Damian Green said this morning. Maybe an FoI could show us what the research really said.

Starmer told Today that everyone, including his party, should wait until the independent Migration Advisory Committee, had done its review of the impact of migrants on jobs. That sounded like a further hint that Labour policy could shift on free movement. Few noticed it on Sunday, but Starmer told Andrew Marr the Government had a ‘zero chance’ of getting a new migration policy ready for Brexit day, as the MAC review reports so late (autumn 2018). It feels like keeping free movement may be Labour’s default option in a transition period at least.