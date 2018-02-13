The Waugh Zone Tuesday February 13, 2018

The Times’ Sean O’Neill will surely win an award for his investigation into the Oxfam scandals in Haiti and elsewhere. Yesterday, the charity’s deputy chief executive quit and last night the Charity Commission announced a statutory inquiry, its most serious action that could lead to suspension of trustees or frozen bank accounts. It’s facing the possible loss of European Commission funding too.

The Oxfam affair matters because it has laid bare the astonishing complacency and lack of transparency that critics of the charitable sector have long suspected. What has really powered the story has been the testimony of whistleblowers, some unnamed, some named. Last night’s Channel 4 News saw Helen Evans, Oxfam’s former global head of safeguarding, claim teenage volunteers at its UK shops had been abused, and overseas staff had traded ‘aid for sex’.

Will the scandal claim another scalp? After Evans (who is also a Labour councillor in Oxfordshire) said her piece last night, current CEO Mark Goldring apologised, while suggesting things had improved in the last few years since the Haiti scandal. Yet he also gave Channel 4 News what I think is the first hint he could be forced out too. “If our board turn round and say ‘actually you’re not the right person to lead forward’, then I of course would resign immediately,” Goldring said.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt last night announced “a new unit to urgently review safeguarding across all parts of the aid sector to ensure everything is being done to protect people from harm, including sexual exploitation and abuse”. Oxfam has until the end of this week to prove to her it has radically changed. Having received £31m in taxpayers’ money last year, the stakes are high. Other charities will have to take note that denial and cover-up only ever make things worse.