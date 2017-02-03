Following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Madonna, Lana Del Rey and many others, The Weeknd is the latest celebrity face to collaborate with H&M. The Canadian singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, has worked with the Swedish high-street retailer to create a new capsule collection for men.

The 26-year-old said: “I had a great time selecting my Spring Icons at H&M. I love the mix of urban pieces like bombers and hoodies with tailored shirts and blazers. “Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be.”

The 25-piece collection includes statement pieces such as a cotton bomber, hoodies in black and olive, jersey tshirts, tailored trousers and a motorbike jacket. This is after Tesfaye told Billboard magazine that he thinks the bomber jacket is a replacement for the suit jacket for the millennial generation.

