The Win Against The Met Police Was Not Just A Victory For Worboys' Victims

On 21 February 2018, the Supreme Court handed down an historic judgment in a case brought against the Metropolitan Police by two women who had been victims of the serial sex offender and black taxi driver, John Worboys. It was the culmination of a long journey by the two women to hold the police to account for gross failures in the investigation of crimes against them and his many other victims. But the judgment and final outcome of this case has much wider ramifications not just for these two women and the other victims of Worboys, but for all victims of rape, sexual violence and other serious crime.

DSD was one of Worboys’ earlier victims. In 2003, she was a passenger in his black cab returning from a night out with friends. He persuaded her to have a drink with him, which she reluctantly accepted. The next thing she remembered was waking up in hospital the next day to discover she had been raped. She immediately reported the crime to the police but soon felt that they were sceptical about her account and were failing to follow up significant leads including speaking to a key witness who had seen her slumped unconscious in the back of the cab and insisted Worboys take her to a police station. When the police announced they were taking no further action, she told them to keep her clothing as evidence as she was convinced he would do it again. Four years later in 2007, NBV was also a passenger in Worboys’ taxi and was drugged and sexually assaulted. When she woke the next morning she reported to the police and, on this occasion, Worboys was arrested as a CCTV had captured Worboys’ taxi carrying her, slumped semi-conscious into the college grounds. However, the police were again sceptical that a black taxi driver would risk his licence and failed to conduct basic searches of his home or taxi, and interviewed him almost apologetically. They soon announced they were taking no further action. It was several months after this and following at least 10 women reporting similar attacks by a black taxi driver to the police that someone spotted the pattern of offending and Worboys was apprehended again. This time following publicity and a subsequent trial, 105 similar cases were linked to Worboys.