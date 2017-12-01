After two years of trying and failing to set up a regular intergenerational social, I was delighted when Charley Allen, Activities Coordinator of St. Joseph’s Care Home, Tring, commented on my post in the local Facebook group: a desperate last chance to team up stay at home parents, their little ones and isolated older adults. The idea came from my often lonely and anxious experience of early motherhood. The major trial of leaving the house with a tiny baby was always rewarded with a natter in the shops or on a park bench, cooing into the pram, telling me “he’s gorgeous”. His lovely little face brought so much joy. Surely we could make this a regular thing?

Charley works with older adults in a local care home, specialising in dementia care. She was excited by the possibility of opening the care home doors to babies, toddlers and their parents. We chatted about what might appeal to both under 5s and over 75s, deciding on traditional nursery rhymes, a story, bubbles, a parachute, tea, biscuits and a chance to chat. We also acknowledged that we’d be joining together the most vulnerable and unpredictable of our community.

I remembered my own grandfather in his last months, lost inside his memory, suffering with the rapidly advancing effects of dementia. It seemed as though he didn’t recognise me as his granddaughter, but spoke to me as though he was a boy and we were childhood friends. His inner child was released: we sang, smiled and joked. My earlier memories of care homes are very clear, the oppressive hush and forlorn expressions, but I don’t ever remember seeing other children.

According to national statistics, 60% of residents never receive a visitor: a crushing reality that affects physical and mental health. I do remember being quite little and walking past lots of faces, whose eyes would appeal to me and would sometimes beckon me over to talk. My parents always encouraged me to talk to everyone, but it was clear that one little girl wasn’t enough. Now, in our ‘Babble and Bubbles’ group, some grandchildren of the residents come along, bringing much joy and excitement. The once daunting silence has been replaced by the welcoming harmony of different generations giggling together.

This project is important to me personally, but it is far more important for our community: residents, staff, parents and children. Mixing generations is important to learn so much from each other. Finding mutual interests and songs to sing would be an important first step to break the ice, ease us all into the shared space and to begin to build friendships between our eldest and youngest. Our first objective was simply to spread a little happiness; a longer goal would be to inspire long-lasting relationships; improve mental and physical health; perhaps even extend life expectancy.

We had our first session in the spring. We were probably all a bit nervous and unsure of the new situation. We sang some nursery rhymes and shared a story, but it was the babies and bubbles that stole the show. As the little ones reached for and cheered at the bubbles, some of the older adults really perked up and seemed to enjoy the spectacle of these tiny humans delighting in something so simple. One lady started to sing “I’m forever blowing bubbles...” and it caught on until everyone was singing along. It was a wonderful success; the residents were soon asking: “when are the children are coming again?”