Chances are you’ve sat next to one, walked past one or (more than likely) purchased it yourself last year: Zara’s ecru and blue frayed coat .

A post shared by That Coat (@thatcoat) on Nov 11, 2016 at 1:29am PST

Spotted across cities throughout the UK last year, the coat was highly sought after by women and one of the brand’s biggest sellers.

So it comes as no surprise it’s back and now available in a red and white version too.