    09/03/2017 12:14 GMT

    The Zara Coat That Was Everywhere In 2016 Is Back (And It Has Its Own Instagram Account)

    This not a drill. We repeat: this is not a drill.

    Chances are you’ve sat next to one, walked past one or (more than likely) purchased it yourself last year: Zara’s ecru and blue frayed coat.

    And it’s back. 

    Spotted across cities throughout the UK last year, the coat was highly sought after by women and one of the brand’s biggest sellers.

    So it comes as no surprise it’s back and now available in a red and white version too. 

    Zara Coat

    At £69.99 it still ticks a lot of boxes: versatility, affordable and comfortable. 

    Its popularity scaled such great heights it even gained its own Instagram account, That Coat, set up by sisters Alice Francis and Emily Bray after they saw it several times during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016. 

    Wearers were encouraged to snap themselves in the coat using the hashtag #thatcoat to be featured on the account. 

    We have a sneaky feeling it’ll fly off the shelves, again.

