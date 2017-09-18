There Is Now A 1-In-20 Chance That Climate Change Could Wipe Out Humanity

A new study that evaluates the models of future climate change scenarios has resulted in the creation of two new risk categories “catastrophic” and “unknown”.

Researchers have identified that there is now a 1-in-20 chance of global warming causing catastrophic damage to the planet by 2050.

The study was carried out by Veerabhadran Ramanathan a distinguished professor of climate and atmospheric sciences from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego. Ramanathan and his colleague former Scripps graduate student Yangyang Xu examined the possible outcomes based around the targets set by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

The Paris Agreement currently states that society keep average global temperatures below a 2 degrees increase from temperatures recorded during the height of the Industrial Revolution.

What the pair found was that even a small increase of just 1.5 degrees should still be categorised as “dangerous” resulting in substantial damage to human and natural systems.

Go beyond 3 degrees and the results would fall into the “catastrophic” category. Take the rise beyond 5 degrees and the results fall into “unknown”.

In case you’re wondering, “unknown” is very literal. Quite simply we have no idea how bad the damage would be, although both academics agree that it could result in potentially existential threats.