Theresa May Wants To Bring Back Fox Hunting And Promises A Free Vote For MPs

Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she has “always been in favour” of fox hunting and will push ahead with plans for a free vote in Parliament if she wins the General Election.

The Tory leader’s announcement could see the 2004 Hunting Ban lifted and the bloodsport leagalised in England and Wales.

Speaking in Leeds on Tuesday, May said: “This is a situation on which individuals will have one view or the other, either pro or against.

“As it happens, personally I have always been in favour of fox hunting, and we maintain our commitment, we have had a commitment previously as a Conservative Party, to allow a free vote.

“It would allow Parliament the opportunity to take the decision on this.”