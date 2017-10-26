Theresa May is facing fresh accusations of “bypassing Parliament” after it emerged the Government will take up to three months to respond to Commons votes against its landmark policies.

Labour hit out after Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom announced ministers would respond to future votes on Opposition Day motions within 12 weeks.

The move follows criticism that the Government has ignored or tried to avoid difficult votes on policies such as NHS pay, tuition fees, housing benefit caps and Universal Credit.

After Tory MPs were ordered to abstain from a 299-0 vote on pausing Universal Credit last week, party grandee Sir Edward Leigh warned that “the road to tyranny is paved with executives ignoring Parliaments”.

Commons Speaker John Bercow has also suggested that ministers should “respect” properly “the will of the Commons”.

Speaking at Business Questions, Leadsom tried to placate Tory critics by reassuring them that ministers would respond to Opposition Day defeats with either a written or oral statement.