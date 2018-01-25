Theresa May 'Appalled' At Presidents Club Sexual Harassment But Says Attitudes Not Rules Need Changing

Theresa May has said women should not be treated as “objects” in the wake of sexual harassment allegations at the men-only dinner held by the Presidents Club.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday morning, the prime minister said she was “appalled” at the report published in the Financial Times.

However asked if she wanted to change any rules to tackle the problem, May said it was about changing “attitudes”.

David Meller, one of the organisers of the event, quit his job on the the Department for Education board following the FT report.

Conservative education minister Nadhim Zahawi has faced calls to resign after it was revealed he attended the fundraiser at the Dorchester Hotel.

During the event hostesses were made to parade in front of men and were groped and subjected to lewd comments.

Zahawi has claimed he left early and has said he will never attend a men-only event ever again.

Michael Gove, the environment secretary, today defended his Tory colleague on Twitter.