All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    15/10/2017 23:42 BST

    Theresa May To Meet EU Bosses In Brussels Amid Brexit ‘Deadlock’

    PM will meet Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at 10 Downing Street.

    Theresa May is heading to Brussels on Monday for Brexit talks with European Union chiefs, Downing Street has said.

    The Prime Minister will meet Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and chief negotiator Michel Barnier just days after they said exit negotiations were deadlocked.

    May, who will be joined by Brexit Secretary David Davis, is expected to have discussions with European counterparts over the coming days ahead of a meeting of all EU leaders later in the week.

    Downing Street sources insisted the meeting had “been in the diary for weeks” but it comes after last week’s negotiations ended with little movement.

    Francois Lenoir / Reuters
    Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

    Barnier raised concerns about a “disturbing” deadlock over the size of Britain’s “divorce bill” and said there had not been sufficient progress for him to be able to recommend moving on to the second phase of negotiations, covering trade.

    Juncker said the Brexit process will take “longer than we initially thought”, blaming delays on Britain’s failure to settle its financial obligations.

    Related...

    MORE:brexittheresa mayEuropean Unionbrusselsmichel barnierjean-claude juncker

    Conversations