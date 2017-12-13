PMQs: Theresa May Denies Philip Hammond Claimed Disabled Workers Were Lowering Productivity

Theresa May has denied Philip Hammond claimed an increase in disabled workers was responsible for lower UK productivity rates.

The chancellor was heavily criticised last week after he told the Commons Treasury select committee: ”“It is almost certainly the case that by increasing participation in the workforce, including far higher levels of participation by marginal groups and very high levels of engagement in the workforce, for example of disabled people - something we should be extremely proud of - may have had an impact on overall productivity measurements.”

Asked by Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas at Prime Minister’s Questions if she would make him apologise for the remark, May said Hammond had made no such claim.