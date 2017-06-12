Bloomberg via Getty Images

Theresa May has urged Tory MPs to give her time to sort out the “mess” she created with the dire General Election campaign. In a showdown meeting this evening, the Prime Minister apologised for the party’s performance at the ballot box, vowed to give help to those who had lost their seats and promised to be more open with colleagues in future. May appeared to throw herself on the mercy of her party, telling them she would stay as Prime Minister “as long as you want me”. The Prime Minister has been criticised for the campaign she ran during the snap election, which ended with the Tories losing their majority in the Commons and having to strike a deal with the DUP. Former Ministers Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan have indicated May should quit as Prime Minister in the near future, while ex-Chancellor George Osborne has branded her a “dead woman walking”. But after her appearance before her parliamentary party this evening, numerous Tories heaped praise on May, with many agreeing her robotic, emotionless ‘Maybot’-style of speaking during the campaign had been replaced with passion and purpose.

Shut the fuck up A former minister to a Tory MP talking to HuffPost UK after the meeting

May arrived at the Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons at just after 5pm to address a meeting of the Conservatives’ backbench 1922 Committee. Cabinet colleagues including Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid were also in attendance to show support for their beleaguered leader. May entered the room to applause and the traditional banging of tables, but it was nowhere near as enthusiastic a reception as she has enjoyed before the election. In a 20-minute speech, May reportedly told MPs: “I got us into this mess and I’ll get us out of it.” However, May did not try to dig her heels in, and told MPs: “I will serve you as long as you want me.” The PM talked up her loyalty to the party, pointing out she started stuffing envelopes for the Conservatives when she was just 12 years old. In her speech, May reserved special praise for the Scottish Conservatives, who increased their number of MPs from 1 to 13 at the election. She received a loud cheer from her MPs when she pointed out the election result has saved the union, as it as severely weakened the position of the SNP. Turning to the less positive aspects of last week’s election disaster, she vowed to give “help” to the 32 Tory MPs who lost their seats, with some suggestion that would be financial.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Former Housing Minister Gavin Barwell received thunderous applause from Tory MPs.